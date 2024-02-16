EPIC Testifies in Support of Maryland Online Data Privacy Act 

EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald testified before the Maryland Senate Finance Committee in support of SB 541, the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act.

The bill includes key data minimization principles and strong civil rights protections, modeled on the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (“ADPPA”). The bill’s data minimization requirements include limiting the collection of personal data to what is reasonably necessary for the product or service consumers request and protecting sensitive data by requiring its collection and use to meet the higher standard of strictly necessary.

These protections make the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act significantly stronger than most of the other comprehensive privacy laws states have passed so far.

“Unfortunately, Connecticut’s law allows businesses to continue collecting and using whatever personal data they want, as long as they bury what they’re doing in a long privacy policy that no one ever reads. This is fake privacy protection—something that allows Big Tech to claim they support privacy laws, but in reality, just greenlights business as usual,” Fitzgerald told the Committee. “EPIC commends the sponsors of Senate Bill 541 for instead setting limits on the amount of personal data companies can collect and how they can use it.”