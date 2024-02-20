EPIC Testifies in Support of Vermont Data Privacy Act  

EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald testified before the Vermont House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development in support of H121, draft 6.1, the Vermont Data Privacy Act.

EPIC testified to urge Vermont lawmakers to adopt strong data minimization language that would require companies to only collect and use personal data to provide products or services requested by consumers. A strong data minimization framework ensures businesses limit their use of consumers’ personal data to only what consumers would expect.

EPIC also strongly supported the inclusion of a private right of action in H121 and urged lawmakers to retain this provision throughout the legislative process.