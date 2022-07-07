EPIC To Attorney General: Improve Oversight and Regulations Around Federal Funding of Predictive Law Enforcement Technology

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland following up on a recent Executive Order, EPIC urged the AG to ensure a study required by the Order on predictive algorithms and biometric systems in law enforcement review their own behavior in addition to the impacts of the industry. EPIC also asked the DOJ to establish meaningful oversight of the grants the DOJ has given to state and local law enforcement to fund predictive technologies in law enforcement, including calls to halt current grant opportunities, publish information about what systems they have funded, and institute requirements of any system used to be proven nondiscriminatory before continued or new use.

Both predictive policing tools and biometric technologies in policing have been shown to be discriminatory and ineffective, exacerbating cycles of discrimination and disparate impact. The DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has given nearly $60 million in grants to state and local law enforcement for “smart policing”-type programs since 2009, including nearly $4 million in 2021 alone.

EPIC tracks risk assessments throughout the criminal legal cycle, advocates for a ban on face surveillance, and submits comments to state, federal, and international decision-makers urging them to center privacy and human impact through protective regulation over thoughtless investment and procurement of AI.