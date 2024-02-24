EPIC Urges CISA to Incorporate Data Minimization Into Secure by Design Guide

On February 20, EPIC submitted comments to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in support of its white paper, Shifting the Balance of Cybersecurity Risk: Principles and Approaches for Secure by Design Software, as a guide to strengthen cybersecurity by improving software development practices. EPIC advocated for the incorporation of additional foundational practices into CISA’s white paper, notably emphasizing the importance of data minimization strategies.

EPIC also encouraged CISA to consider the broader impact of its white paper on improved cybersecurity outcomes by examining what widespread implementation of its recommendations might enable through litigation and other regulatory actions.

EPIC routinely comments on cybersecurity implementation mechanisms and supports the White House’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.