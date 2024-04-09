EPIC Urges Commission on Civil Rights to Consider the Risks of Ubiquitous Facial Recognition Technology

In comments to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, EPIC described the issues with federal law enforcement use of facial recognition technology and explained how the use of facial recognition for identity verification will lead to ubiquitous use of the technology that law enforcement will use for expanded surveillance. EPIC’s comments were submitted in response to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights call for comments after holding a held public briefing on the Civil Rights Implications of the Federal Use of Facial Recognition Technology. The Commission is currently preparing a report on federal use of facial recognition technology.

Earlier this year, EPIC submitted comments in response to DOJ and DHS’ Request for Written Submissions on Sec. 13e of ~Executive Order 14074~ urging DOJ and DHS to center vulnerable communities in its crafting of new guidance on the use of facial recognition, predictive policing technologies, social media surveillance tools, and DNA analysis tools. EPIC argued, as it did in it comments to the Commission, that the best and safest thing to do is prohibit federal law enforcement agencies from using facial recognition technology.