EPIC Urges Ninth Circuit to Recognize Previously Established Limits on Section 230

In an amicus brief submitted last Friday, EPIC and children’s rights organization Fairplay submitted an amicus brief urging the Ninth Circuit to recognize its own limiting principles on the scope of Section 230 and to allow a lawsuit against anonymous messaging company to be decided on its merits. The case, Bride v. Snap, centers around whether the families of students who killed themselves after being cyberbullied can sue the app companies for misprepresentation and products liability. The plaintiffs allege that the companies misrepresented themselves by claiming they would ban and/or reveal the identities of abusive users but refusing to do so, and they allege the companies designed unreasonable dangerous apps by allowing children to engage in one-sided anonymous messaging. The district court dismissed all the claims on Section 230 grounds. In their amicus brief, EPIC and Fairplay explain that the Ninth Circuit has interpreted Section 230 to have important limitations on the types of claims it prohibits, and those limitations should allow the claims brought in this case to proceed. EPIC has submitted multiple amicus briefs about the correct interpretation of Section 230’s scope.