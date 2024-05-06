EPIC Urges OMB to Rein In Unchecked Expansion of CBP One App

In comments to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the White House Office of Management and Budget, EPIC urged the agencies to stop expanding the flawed CBP One app. EPIC highlighted the risks of a proposal that would allow travelers departing from the U.S. to record their exit through CBP One, keeping the agency in compliance with the Biometric Exit requirement. Using CBP One for Biometric Exit effectively shifts the responsibility for collecting exit information from CBP to individuals leaving the U.S., collects unnecessary precise geolocation information from them, and opens the door to mandating that travelers report their exits by the app in the future.

EPIC regularly advocates for the privacy of travelers and immigrants both at the border and in the U.S. EPIC has long opposed the use of facial recognition for Biometric Entry/Exit, including in comments, in FOIA litigation reavling CBP’s facial recognition procedures and on opt-out practices. Last year, EPIC urged CBP and DHS not to make CBP One mandatory for asylum seekers.