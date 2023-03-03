EPIC Urges OSTP to Prioritize Privacy-Protective Digital Currency Research

In comments to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), EPIC urged the agency to prioritize research and development of a token-based intermediated Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), fully anonymous digital cash, and anonymous credentials. EPIC’s comments draw on the work of Advisory Board members David Chaum and Anna Lysyanskaya. Chaum is the inventor of digital cash, and Lysyanskaya pioneered anonymous credentials.

EPIC regularly works at the intersection of financial and consumer privacy to ensure that individuals are not subjected to private or government surveillance in when making digital transactions. Last year EPIC submitted comments to the Federal Reserve on a similar RFI on CBDC design and policy.