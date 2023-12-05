EPIC Urges the CFPB Not to Delay Fair Credit Reporting Act Rulemaking 

EPIC joined the National Consumer Law Center and a coalition of 60 consumer, civil rights, healthcare, and advocacy organizations to urge the CFPB not to delay the agency’s planned Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) rulemaking.

The coalition’s letter comes in response to a call by trade organizations for the CFPB to delay its planned FCRA rulemaking by issuing an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR). But as the coalition explained, the regulatory proposals under consideration by the CFPB have already been subject to extensive public input and factfinding, so an ANPR is not necessary. The rulemaking outline published by the CFPB in September contains proposals to expand FCRA coverage over data brokers, ban the inclusion of medical debt on credit reports, and improve dispute handling under the FCRA.

EPIC routinely calls on the CFPB to strengthen protections for consumers. EPIC filed a comments in September supporting the CFPB’s proposal to extend FCRA coverage to data brokers. Earlier this year, EPIC filed comments in response to the CFPB’s rulemaking on personal financial data rights.