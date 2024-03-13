EPIC Urges UK Department for Education to Consider Privacy and Safety of Transgender Children in New Guidance



On March 12, EPIC submitted comments to the UK Department for Education regarding its draft consultation on gender questioning kids. The Draft Consultation is meant to guide schools and colleges in England on policies regarding requests by transgender children to socially transition, such as name and pronoun changes. The consultation, as written, denies children most accommodations as a default and requires schools to out children to their family as soon as any request is made. EPIC urges the the Department to focus its efforts on supporting the students going through this challenging transitional period by respecting the individual’s autonomy, limiting disclosure of the child’s gender questioning status, and providing a smooth process to access school resources and facilities.

EPIC regularly promotes individual and societal privacy interests where the LGBTQ+ community is a vulnerable, impacted community. EPIC has submitted FOIA requests, comments on regulations, and filed complaints regarding unlawful practices relating to the LGBTQ+ community.