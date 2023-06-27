EPIC’s Jake Wiener to Testify Before DC Council on Electronic Monitoring

Jake Wiener, EPIC Counsel in the Project on Surveillance Oversight, will testify this afternoon before the DC Council Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety hearing on the Safer Stronger Amendments Act of 2023.

Mr. Wiener’s testimony focuses on changes to DC’s various electronic monitoring programs used to track people on pre-trial, civil commitment, and post-conviction supervised release with GPS ankle bracelets. The proposed bill would allow police warrantless access to historical GPS data and make that data automatically admissible at trial.

EPIC’s written testimony urges the Council not to pass the amendments arguing that, “the proposed changes would have no positive impact on public safety because they consider only historical GPS data, useable for investigations but not emergency response. Lowering the barriers to surveilling and investigating people on electronic monitoring has several demonstrable negative impacts, and few, if any, benefits to the public.”

Watch the hearing starting at 12PM Eastern Time here.