Fight for the Future: Fans Cry Foul Over Facial Recognition at Stadiums 

“EPIC is proud to join this powerful coalition urging Major League Baseball to end the use of facial recognition at sporting events and venues. Facial recognition systems like this have little to no tangible benefits to fans, weaken our collective privacy, and pose heightened risks to marginalized groups, particularly people of color. Major League Baseball must be a leader on this and just say no to facial recognition,” said Jake Wiener, Counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC).

