FCC Disconnects Provider Over Failure to Submit Anti-Robocall Plan

On November 22, the Federal Communications Commission cut off a voice service provider from other networks for failing to meet the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Database certification requirements, which are designed to protect consumers from scam robocalls and malicious Caller ID spoofing. This is the first time the FCC has exercised this authority. The FCC’s Order “requires all intermediate providers and terminating voice service providers to cease accepting the Company’s traffic” within two business days. Six other providers received notice of imminent removal but took the necessary steps to cure their deficient certifications. As EPIC explained in October, this action from the FCC is notable, but ultimately falls far short of the systemic action needed to stem the tide of illegal robocalls.



EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.