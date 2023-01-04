FCC Limits Unconsented-to Robocalls to Residential Lines, After Advocacy by NCLC and Consumer Groups Including EPIC

On December 27, 2022, the Federal Communications Commission affirmed that callers making artificial or prerecorded calls to residential lines that do not require consent. Callers from tax-exempt nonprofits, or those making non-commercial or non-telemarketing calls, will be allowed to make no more than three calls in any thirty-day period without consent. If the call is HIPAA-related, the caller can make up to three calls per week without consent. All calls must allow called parties to opt-out from further robocalls. The FCC initially issued these requirements in a December 2020 Order, but implementation was delayed by Petitions for Reconsideration of the Order. The requirements will take effect six months after their publication in the Federal Register. EPIC joined NCLC and others in advocating for an expedited implementation of these limits. EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning robocalls and files amicus briefs in robocall cases.