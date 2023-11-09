FedScoop: Homeland Security adds facial comparison, machine learning uses to AI inventory 

Ben Winters, a senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center who also leads its AI and Human Rights Project, called the lack of promptness and completeness in the disclosure “concerning.”

“AI use case inventories are only as valuable as compliance with them is. It illustrates why the government does not have the adequate oversight, transparency, and accountability mechanisms in place to continue using or purchasing sensitive AI tools at this time,” Winters said in an emailed statement to FedScoop.

He added that he hopes the Office of Management and Budget guidance “does not broadly exempt these types of ‘national security’ tools and DHS chooses to prioritize transparency and accountability moving forward.”

Read more here.