Forbes: Feds Ordered Google To Unmask Certain YouTube Users. Critics Say It’s ‘Terrifying.’
March 22, 2024
“What we watch online can reveal deeply sensitive information about us—our politics, our passions, our religious beliefs, and much more,” said John Davisson, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “It’s fair to expect that law enforcement won’t have access to that information without probable cause. This order turns that assumption on its head.”
