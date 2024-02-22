Forbes: This Startup Is Selling Access to Locating People At Foreign Military Bases And Embassies 

But some privacy experts are skeptical that data brokers can ever be privacy minded. Surveillance researcher Jake Wiener, who serves as counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told Forbes that Bazze “can’t respect people’s privacy while also collecting phone info from millions and millions of people.” Wiener also said that for the countries not exempted from its data collection, “There’s no way the company has obtained meaningful and informed consent from enough people to have a useful product” for clients such as intelligence agencies.

