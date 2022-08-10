Fortune: A.I. regulation is a fragmented affair

The EU may be taking the lead on comprehensive A.I. regulation with its Artificial Intelligence Act (currently working its way through the European Parliament’s consumer protection and civil liberties committees), but it’s not like the U.S. doesn’t also have A.I. legislation. Indeed, as a new tracker released yesterday by the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) makes clear, the last year has seen many new bills introduced and/or passed at the state and local levels.

