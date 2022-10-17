Gizmodo: Is Every Website That Plays Videos Breaking An ’80s Privacy Law?

“When the law was written, you’d think of Blockbuster or Hollywood Video, but the statute makes it very clear that it applies regardless of the medium over which the video content is delivered,” said Alan Butler, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, who’s filed briefs supporting plaintiffs suing for VPPA violations in the past.

[…]

“The statute has a strong framework, but it’s sufficiently ambiguous for judges to read it narrowly if they don’t understand how identification happens in an internet context,” said Butler, from the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

