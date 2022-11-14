Wall Street Journal: Google Reaches $391.5 Million Settlement With States Over Location Tracking Practices
November 14, 2022
Some advocates said the $391.5 million settlement, which included the monetary payment as well as new transparency requirements and limits on use of location data, didn’t go far enough. Google parent Alphabet reported revenue of $69.1 billion in its most recent quarter.
“It’s a big number, but not nearly as big as you’d hope for” considering the millions of consumers affected, said John Davisson, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a research and advocacy group.
Read the full article here.
