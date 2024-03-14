Here Comes the Sun(shine Week): Celebrating Some EPIC Open Government Wins

Leading up to the Freedom of Information Day, which coincides with the birthday of James Madison, principal drafter of the U.S. Constitution and a key advocate for open government, EPIC is highlighting some open government successes from the past year. EPIC publishes a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) gallery featuring our open government work each year during Sunshine Week, a week promoting open government and transparency.

The Importance of FOIA & Why Sunshine the Best Disinfectant

The Freedom of Information Act and other state sunshine laws establish a legal right for individuals to obtain records in the possession of government agencies. Open records laws are critical for the functioning of democratic government because they help ensure that the public is fully informed about matters of public concern. Open government laws have often helped uncover fraud, waste, and abuse in federal, state, and local government.

A hallmark of many of the surveillance programs and tools adopted by government agencies is a disregard for public accountability. As the government seeks to expand its power to collect and exploit information about individuals, it increasingly hides that power behind a wall of secrecy. Congress has long recognized this tendency in the Executive Branch and sought to limit government secrecy by creating legal obligations of openness under the FOIA and the Privacy Act of 1974. EPIC has used these open government laws—along with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the E-Government Act of 2002, and state open government laws—to enable public oversight of key government activities.

EPIC’s Recent Open Government Highlights

Through FOIA requests, reports, and public comments, EPIC has been shaping public policy that enables greater transparency and government oversight. Our open government work over the past year has resulted in disclosure of critical information about the activities of state and federal agencies. But our open government work was not without bumps in the road such as issues surrounding access to key information and the timeliness of government responses. Below are some recent open govern highlights and insights gleaned from fighting for more transparency.

EPIC Takes an In-Depth Look in AI Procurement and Publishes Outsourced & Automated

Following the Screened & Scored in D.C. report, EPIC published Outsourced & Automated: How AI Companies Have Taken Over Government Decision-Making in September 2023. Built on two years of state open records requests and over 9,000 government records about automated systems used in public benefits programs, the report provides a first-of-its-kind look into state AI procurement across the country.

Outsourced & Automated sheds light on the variety of AI systems that are embedded in state government, the risk these systems pose, and the major private companies behind these core government systems. EPIC also highlights four recommendations for state agencies using AI: (1) implement robust AI testing and auditing; (2) require protective contract language so agencies can better monitor AI systems operated by contractors; (3) implement greater public transparency around AI decision-making; and (4) stop AI use when an agency cannot mitigate AI risks.

As part of the report research, EPIC submitted open records requests to 27 states and the District of Columbia about government contracts with AI companies. EPIC found 621 state contracts for AI or automated decision-making systems and compiled a database that identifies prominent third-party vendors, their total potential market reach, and their relationship with various state and local agencies. In the course of the research, we encountered plenty of challenges when trying to access information published in state databases. For example, some state websites had incomplete contract entries, and some did not include any available contract information despite having documents available for other similar contracts. Some states had extremely poor search and filter functionality, making it difficult to find relevant contracts. And even when search and filter functionalities existed, some state databases did not have relevant categories for tech contracts and instead these contracts were arbitrarily scattered across a variety of categories. All these challenges highlight that, despite state government attempts to make information publicly available in state databases, the public still has difficulty accessing public information about what state agencies are up to. Public information that is not easily accessible goes against the spirit of open government.

ODNI Releases Partially Declassified Report on Intelligence Community’s Purchase of Commercially Available Information