Houston Chronicle: FTC releases proposal to improve children’s online privacy law amid advanced technology
December 22, 2023
The COPPA specifically aims to protect the privacy of children younger than 13 by requesting parental consent for the collection or use of any personal information of the users, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s website. The act went into effect in 2000, revised in 2013 and then had a workshop to decide on updates to the law in 2019.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate