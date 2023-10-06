IAPP: Privacy professionals need to be aware of tech abuse
October 6, 2023
“Traditional privacy and data security practices are designed to keep out strangers attempting to defraud the victim,” Electronic Privacy Information Center Fellow Chris Frascella said. He authored EPIC’s comments on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission regulations to implement the act. Such approaches frequently fail in the context of tech abuse.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate