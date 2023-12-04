Assessing the Assessments: Comparing Risk Assessment Requirements Around the World

When is it triggered?

Would direct the FTC to require assessments covering automated decision systems and augmented critical decision processes

Use of a covered algorithm in a manner that poses “consequential risk” of harm and uses the algorithm to collect, process, or transfer covered data must conduct one

Before agencies use “safety-impacting” or “rights-impacting” AI and during use



Safety-impacting:

(1) The functioning of dams, emergency services, electrical grids or the generation or movement of energy, fire safety systems, food safety mechanisms, integrity of elections and voting infrastructure, traffic control systems and other systems controlling physical transit, water and wastewater systems, and nuclear reactors, materials, and waste;

(2) Physical movements, including in human-robot teaming, such as the movements of a robotic appendage or body, within a workplace, school, housing, transportation, medical, or law enforcement setting;

(3) The application of kinetic force, delivery of biological or chemical agents, or delivery of potentially damaging electromagnetic impulses;

(4) The movements of vehicles, whether on land, underground, at sea, in the air, or in space;

(5) The transport, safety, design, or development of hazardous chemicals or biological entities or pathways;

(6) Industrial emissions and environmental impact control processes;

(7) The transportation or management of industrial waste or other controlled pollutants;

(8) The design, construction, or testing of industrial equipment, systems, or structures that, if they failed, would pose a meaningful risk to safety;

(9) Responses to insider threats;

(10) Access to or security of government facilities; or

(11) Enforcement actions pursuant to sanctions, trade restrictions, or other controls on exports, investments, or shipping.



Rights-impacting:

(1) Decisions to block, remove, hide, or limit the reach of protected speech;

(2) Law enforcement or surveillance-related risk assessments about individuals, criminal recidivism prediction, offender prediction, predicting perpetrators’ identities, victim prediction, crime forecasting, license plate readers, iris matching, facial matching, facial sketching, genetic facial reconstruction, social media monitoring, prison monitoring, forensic analysis, forensic genetics, the conduct of cyber intrusions, physical location-monitoring devices, or decisions related to sentencing, parole, supervised release, probation, bail, pretrial release, or pretrial detention;

(3) Deciding immigration, asylum, or detention status; providing risk assessments about individuals who intend to travel to, or have already entered, the U.S. or its territories; determining border access or access to Federal immigration related services through biometrics (e.g., facial matching) or other means (e.g., monitoring of social media or protected online speech); translating official communication to an individual in an immigration, asylum, detention, or border context; or immigration, asylum, or detention-related physical location- monitoring devices.

(4) Detecting or measuring emotions, thought, or deception in humans;

(5) In education, detecting student cheating or plagiarism, influencing admissions processes, monitoring students online or in virtual-reality, projecting student progress or outcomes, recommending disciplinary interventions, determining access to educational resources or programs, determining eligibility for student aid, or facilitating surveillance (whether online or in-person);

(6) Tenant screening or controls, home valuation, mortgage underwriting, or determining access to or terms of home insurance;

(7) Determining the terms and conditions of employment, including pre-employment screening, pay or promotion, performance management, hiring or termination, time-on-task tracking, virtual or augmented reality workplace training programs, or electronic workplace surveillance and management systems;

(8) Decisions regarding medical devices, medical diagnostic tools, clinical diagnosis and determination of treatment, medical or insurance health-risk assessments, drug-addiction risk assessments and associated access systems, suicide or other violence risk assessment, mental-health status detection or prevention, systems that flag patients for interventions, public insurance care-allocation systems, or health-insurance cost and underwriting processes;

(9) Loan-allocation processes, financial-system access determinations, credit scoring, determining who is subject to a financial audit, insurance processes including risk assessments, interest rate determinations, or financial systems that apply penalties (e.g., that can garnish wages or withhold tax returns);

(10) Decisions regarding access to, eligibility for, or revocation of government benefits or services; allowing or denying access—through biometrics or other means (e.g., signature matching)—to IT systems for accessing services for benefits; detecting fraud; assigning penalties in the context of government benefits; or

(11) Recommendations or decisions about child welfare, child custody, or whether a parent or guardian is suitable to gain or retain custody of a child.