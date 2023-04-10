Innovation Origins: The dark side of drones: how Bond villain tech became affordable for all
April 10, 2023
Efforts are being made to make drones easier to track and link to individuals, but the rules on drone operation are vague and difficult to enforce. Organizations like Safe Horizon and the Electronic Privacy Information Center offer resources for victims of harassment, abuse, and stalking, including technology-driven forms.
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate