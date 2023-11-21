Law360: Departing Irish Privacy Regulator Leaves ‘Big Shoes To Fill’ 

Calli Schroeder, senior counsel and global privacy counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information also said the leadership change should “give us a really interesting picture of how much the Irish data protection commission’s actions to date have been based on the commissioner and how much they’ve been based on the structure of the agency and how enforcement works in the EU.”

Schroeder said that while EPIC and other consumer groups have raised concerns over the pace and strength of Dixon’s office’s work during her tenure, “we really need to recognize the difficulty of the position she stepped into,” especially with the GDPR coming into effect after she was installed as commissioner.

