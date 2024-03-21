Law360: House Passes Bill to Protect Data from Foreign Adversaries 

John Davisson director of litigation for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told Law360 that there are some “notable differences” between the executive order and bill, such as who it applies to the type of prohibitions and who is the regulator.

“But both the executive order and the act come up far short of the comprehensive privacy safeguards needed to protect the public from harmful commercial surveillance practices, and neither closes the data broker loophole that allows domestic law enforcement agencies to routinely circumvent the Fourth Amendment,” Davisson added. “While both measures are steps in the right direction, lawmakers must do far more to defend privacy and civil rights.”

