Law360: Privacy Hawks Plot What’s Next After FISA Passage
April 25, 2024
Sean Vitka, policy counsel at Demand Progress and Chris Baumohl, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, similarly mentioned holding Warner’s feet to the fire.
Baumohl noted that Warner conceded that the electronic communications service provider amendment could have been drafted better and “we think that’s an understatement.”
