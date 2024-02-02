Legal Dive: State data privacy laws called toothless by public interest groups 

Of the 14 states that have enacted comprehensive data privacy laws, only California gives people robust protections and even its law is weak in key areas, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and U.S. PIRG Education Fund say.

“Weak, industry-friendly laws allow companies to continue collecting data about consumers without meaningful limits,” say the groups in The State of Privacy, released February 2. “Consumers are granted rights that are difficult to exercise, and they cannot hold companies that violate their rights accountable in court.”

