Maine Morning Star: Judiciary Committee inches closer to a comprehensive data privacy law 

Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the research nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), has been working with O’Neil to fine tune her version and urged the committee to include a data minimization framework. Data minimization is a baseline protection that limits companies to collecting only information directly relevant and necessary for their operations.

… Over the past several months, consumer advocates urged the committee to deviate from Connecticut law and allow for a private right of action in Maine. In feedback submitted earlier this week, EPIC called the provision “the most important tool the Legislature can give to Mainers to protect their privacy” and the ACLU of Maine said it is “essential to vindicate the rights of Maine people and also to conserve resources for the Office of the Attorney General.”

Read more here.