MediaPost: California Privacy Regulator Floats New Restrictions On Ad Profiling 

But privacy advocate John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, notes that California’s privacy law specifically directs the state privacy agency to issue regulations regarding automated decision-making.

He adds that a rule requiring companies to allow opt-outs would still allow publishers to serve targeted ads to consumers.

“The industry talks about how consumers want targeted advertising,” he says, adding that an opt-out requirement “calls them on their bluff.”

