Media Post: FTC Bans Data Broker From Selling ‘Sensitive’ Locations, Rejects Tougher Terms
April 12, 2024
Privacy advocates including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Electronic Privacy Information Center urged the FTC to impose more restrictions on Outlogic’s ability to use location data.
“The order should not introduce a distinction between ‘sensitive location data’ and other location data, as all location data is inherently sensitive in nature,” those organizations wrote in comments filed with the FTC in February.
