MediaPost: Advocates Seek Lame-Duck Vote On Bill That Would Ban Behavioral Targeting
December 9, 2022
Consumer advocacy groups are renewing their call for the House of Representatives to vote this month on a sweeping privacy bill that would outlaw a common form of online ad targeting.
“The time is now to pass a comprehensive federal privacy law,” 23 organizations including the Center for Democracy & Technology, Electronic Privacy Information Center and Public Knowledge say in a letter sent Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California).
Read the full article here.
