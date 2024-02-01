MediaPost: Privacy Watchdog Unimpressed With New State Laws 

While more than a dozen states have recently passed sweeping laws regarding consumer data, most don’t go far enough to actually protect privacy. That’s according to the advocacy group Electronic Privacy Information Center, which Thursday released a report examining the state laws.

“Weak, industry-friendly laws allow companies to continue collecting data about consumers without meaningful limits,” the group writes in the new report, “The State of Privacy,” which explores laws in 14 states — California, Colorado, New Jersey, Oregon, Delware, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Montana, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, Utah and Iowa.

The report, written in conjunction with the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, concludes that current state laws “largely fail to adequately protect consumers.”

