MediaPost: Watchdog Weighs In Against Google In Battle Over Chrome Privacy

A privacy watchdog is weighing in against Google in a battle over claims that the company violated Chrome users’ privacy by allegedly gathering information about their web browsing activity.

In a friend-of-the-court brief filed Thursday with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Electronic Privacy Information Center says a trial judge wrongly ruled that users of the Chrome browser consented to Google’s alleged data practices.

That ruling, if it stands, “would eliminate even the modicum of privacy that the common law currently provides to internet users,” the advocacy group writes.

