NBC News: A woman who was wrongly identified in a police lineup struggles to reclaim her life
February 25, 2024
Getting names and images scrubbed from the internet is notoriously difficult, if not impossible, said Ben Winters, senior counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., that focuses on privacy and civil liberties.
“It’s a nightmare,” Winters said. “They pull the information and never update because they aren’t incentivized to reduce their web traffic.”
