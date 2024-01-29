NextGov: OMB wants public input on privacy impact assessments
January 29, 2024
“We’re glad that it’s being addressed through the AI framework, but this is so long overdue,” Jake Wiener, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told Nextgov/FCW. “It needed to be done regardless.”
… In terms of PIAs, Wiener noted that they’re “notoriously bad about identifying in sufficient detail the datasets the systems operate on… and identifying specifically where information is coming from.”
… Finally, OMB is also concerned specifically about the intersection of current assessment requirements and AI — which has the potential to automate and supercharge surveillance, sweep up massive amounts of personal data to be built and more, said Wiener.
Read more here.
