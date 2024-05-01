NJ Spotlight News: US citizens can be caught up in new surveillance law
May 1, 2024
Chris Baumohl, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said in an interview this new section is particularly worrisome. In an era when digital information swirls throughout daily life, there’s a difference between what private technology companies and the U.S. government can do.
“The government can jail you. It can fine you. It can coerce you in ways that tech companies cannot,” Baumohl said.
