Pluribus News: Tech industry on high alert over Maine privacy proposals 

“The significance of it would be it takes the sole burden of protecting privacy off the consumer and instead says to businesses, ‘You need to think about whether you need the data that you are collecting,’” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

EPIC, a privacy rights nonprofit, developed model state privacy legislation last year based on the federal American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which earned bipartisan support but hasn’t been passed by Congress.

