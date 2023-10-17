Portland Press Herald: Maine advocates call for strict digital privacy protections, but businesses object 

Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, which helped draft O’Neil’s bill, portrayed Keim’s proposal as being written by big technology companies. The Electronic Privacy Information Center played a central role in crafting federal legislation that received bipartisan support in Congress but was never enacted.

Fitzgerald said Amazon wrote a version of the privacy law that was implemented in Connecticut and other states.

“This is big tech’s playbook,” she said. “They just want weaker bills at the state level so they can lower the bar for an eventual federal law.”

