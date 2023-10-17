ReadWrite: Colorado Supreme Court affirms use of Google keyword search warrants

In an amicus brief, nonprofit research center Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) expressed concerns about the potential privacy implications of reverse keyword warrants. EPIC emphasized that such warrants could expose vast amounts of sensitive personal data to law enforcement without a valid basis.

Specifically, EPIC pointed out that after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year, several states moved to criminalize abortion. If reverse keyword warrants are deemed constitutional, individuals seeking information about abortions or other reproductive health issues could be at risk of investigation and prosecution.

