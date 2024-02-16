Reuters: EU privacy watchdogs urged to oppose Meta’s paid ad-free service
February 16, 2024
Europe’s privacy enforcers should oppose Meta Platforms’ no-ads subscription service launched in Europe last November because it requires users to pay a fee to ensure their privacy, a model likely to be copied by other companies, a group of 28 organisations said on Friday.
The joint letter by privacy activist Max Schrems’ advocacy group NOYB, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Wikimedia Europe, the Electronic Privacy Information Centre and others to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) comes as the EDPB prepares to issue guidance in the coming weeks on the consent or pay model.
