SC Media: Privacy nonprofit calls on FTC to investigate Grindr’s data practices 

The Electronic Privacy Information Center’s (EPIC) complaint lays out Grindr’s history of compromising users’ privacy and safety, pointing most recently to allegations made by the app’s former chief privacy officer, Ronald De Jesus, who is suing the company for wrongful termination.

De Jesus’s suit, filed in June, alleges that Grindr fired him after he alerted executives to rampant violations of the company’s privacy policy, according to EPIC’s complaint.

Read more here.