Scientific American: Banning TikTok Would Do Basically Nothing to Protect Your Data 

Trying to ban TikTok “is a form of security theater,” says Calli Schroeder, a senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit organization that advocates for digital privacy and online freedom of expression. Legislators “are smart enough to know this doesn’t address the root of the problem, but they want credit for looking like they tried,” Schroeder adds. “You could get rid of TikTok today, and China would not lose any significant [amount] of personal information on Americans.”

Read more here.