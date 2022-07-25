Spokesman Review: McMorris Rodgers, House Democrats back compromise to pass historic privacy bill. But will Cantwell let it pass?
July 25, 2022
Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit research and advocacy group, said while she understands Cantwell’s objection to delaying that right to sue, even a four-year delay would be better than the status quo.
“While the private right of action could be stronger,” she said, “right now we have none.”
