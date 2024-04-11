Tech Policy Press: Experts Provide Early Analysis of the American Privacy Rights Act 

The landscape has shifted since 2022; this Congress must meet the moment

Alan Butler, Executive Director and President, Electronic Privacy Information Center

Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director, Electronic Privacy Information Center

It’s 2024, and we find ourselves once again tracking work in Congress on a comprehensive privacy bill. As we review the APRA and give input as it moves forward in Congress, we will be focusing specifically on the strength of the data minimization rules and the ability to enforce those rules under the bill. As we said in 2022, getting strong privacy protections for all Americans is a top priority, but the landscape has shifted significantly since 2022 and Congress needs to meet the moment if it is going to set a federal standard.

