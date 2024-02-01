Tech Policy Press: January 2024 US Tech Policy Roundup 

Action at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continued as they hosted the FTC Tech Summit, a half-day summit focused on AI in relation to chips and cloud infrastructure, data and models, and consumer applications. Also, the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed a complaint with the FTC, arguing that an automated system called “Fraud Detect” used in 42 states to detect public benefits fraud is ineffective in its fraud predictions and violates federal standards for responsible algorithmic decision-making systems. The National Health Law Program (NHeLP), the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), and Upturn also filed an FTC complaint alleging that Deloitte’s Texas Integrated Eligibility Redesign System (TIERS) is inaccurate and unreliable when determining Medicaid eligibility, leading to the incorrect rejection of eligible people from the Medicaid program.

Read more here.