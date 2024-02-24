Tech Policy Press: Review of Amicus Briefs Filed in NetChoice Cases Before the Supreme Court
February 24, 2024
Electronic Privacy Information Center in support of neither party
EPIC argues that the argument made by NetChoice, “if accepted, would create a new and far-reaching right for social media companies to be free from meaningful oversight and regulation of their business practices.”
The brief distinguishes between “regulations that unduly interfere with expressive activities from those that are permissible regulations of business conduct is the specific context of the regulated activity.”
Read more here.
