The County: Houlton installs 50 surveillance cameras police will monitor
January 12, 2024
Municipalities around the nation have used ARPA federal dollars to fund community surveillance cameras, according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit research and advocacy center. But EPIC warns that once such systems are in place police can access and collect mass surveillance data leading to privacy issues.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate