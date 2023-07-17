The Drum: Threads ‘will have to clean up its data practices’ in order to launch in EU

“Several privacy concerns with Threads in the EU tie back to Meta’s history of concerning – and, in some cases, illegal – privacy practices. Meta has been fined in the EU for violation of children’s privacy, data breaches, consent violations, breaching data transfer requirements and using an improper legal basis for processing personal data,” says Calli Schroeder, senior counsel and global privacy counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a nonprofit research organization focused on privacy and freedom of expression online.

Read the full article here.